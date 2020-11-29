Pedestrian killed on I-10; traffic was diverted temporarily

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County. The crash occurred near the Jefferson/Chambers County line, near mile marker 832.

The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates that a Kia SUV was traveling eastbound, in the outside traffic lane, on Interstate 10. According to the driver, a man jumped over the concrete barrier in an attempt to cross the Interstate. The driver of the Kia swerved to the left, but could not avoid striking the pedestrian.

The pedestrian did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Ray Chesson. At this time, Troopers are working to positively identify the pedestrian and has temporarily listed him as a John Doe.

The driver of the Kia, a 43-year-old Beaumont resident, was not injured in the crash.

All eastbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10 have reopened following this fatal crash. Motorists are urged to use caution and stay alert for stopped or slow moving traffic.

All information is preliminary as Troopers continue to investigate this fatal crash.