Port Neches homeowner watching TV at 2 a.m. forced to fight man after break-in

PORT NECHES — A man broke into a Port Neches home only to find the homeowner on the couch watching TV, leading to a scuffle.

The altercation took place at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Merriman Street.

The homeowner told Port Neches Police he and a co-worker were on the couch watching TV when a male forced entry to the house.

The male still had the pry bar or crowbar he reportedly used to gain entry and swung and struck the homeowner in the upper back, Police Chief Paul Lemoine said.

The suspect fled the scene and police were unable to locate him.

No arrests were made, but the homeowner and co-worker think they recognized the male.

The incident remains under investigation.