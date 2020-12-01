Mother expresses concern, wants help to slow down Port Neches speeders

PORT NECHES — A Port Neches mother, concerned about speeding vehicles on a neighborhood street, is hoping for a solution from city leaders.

Krystle Deville addressed city councilmembers at a recent meeting recalling accounts of speeding vehicles, one of which she said struck and killed a dog in front of her child, leaving the youngster upset and crying.

“Thirty miles per hour is too fast,” Deville said of the posted speed limit in the 2300 block of 10th street.

Besides her child, there are several other children who live on the street who are mostly between the ages of 5 and 8.

“I’m asking you guys to please do something on my street,” she said after showing photos of the children to councilmembers.

Deville has been in contact with law enforcement about the issue.

Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said a speed tracker was used from Nov. 6 to Nov. 17 and showed more than 800 vehicles traveled the street during that period. That figure doesn’t point to the street being heavily traveled, he said.

The average speed of drivers was 15.9 mph and further calculation showed the average speed for 85 percent of the motorists was 22 mph — 8 miles below the speed limit.

Lemoine explained the 85 percentile is more accurate as it disregards the top percentage and bottom percentage, thus giving a more accurate speed.

Speeds were taken at different times of the day with the heist recorded being 35 mph from a few drivers over the 11-day period.

He did note that some drivers may have changed their pattern upon seeing the speed tracker.

Deville then suggested the city place speed bumps on the street as a deterrent to speeders but that idea proved not to be viable.

Lemoine said speed bumps do not deter speeders — they will speed anyway. And there is the danger that the driver will lose control and crash.

The police chief, in an interview after the meeting, said he has not received any other complaints on speeders on that particular street except for decades ago and the street has never been a “problem spot.”

The speed restriction topic was for discussion only and no action was taken. Lemoine said he would look for alterative means to slow traffic.