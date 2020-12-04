Rose Mary Salvaggio, 95, of Port Arthur passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 30, 2020, with her loving family at her side.

Rose was born on January 20, 1925, in Monroe, Louisiana to Josephine Cancilla Bordnaro and Joseph Bordnaro.

She was a retired accounts payable clerk for Bogel Sales in Port Arthur.

Rose also worked for Blount Brothers Corporation, Fosti Midstream, the City of Port Arthur and Standard Brass.

She lived in Port Arthur for eighty-two years and was a member of Red Hats Society, the American Business Women Association, the Department Club, and the American Italian Club.

Rose loved to go shopping; enjoyed traveling to various places such as Las Vegas and New York but mainly, she enjoyed her family and spending time with them especially her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Gregory Salvaggio and his wife Linda of Beaumont; Danny Salvaggio and his wife Janet of Port Arthur and

Kristy Anders and her husband Doug of Houston; sisters, Sally Lewis and her husband Terry of Groves and Josie Mae Vanlaningham and her husband Norman of Fort Worth; twelve grandchildren and twenty-three great grandchildren.

Fr. Rodell officiated the Funeral Mass on Friday, December 4, 2020, assisted by Deacon Francis Godkin, FPO grandson of Rose.

Special thanks to Compassion Hospice and Montebello Home Care staff and caregivers for taking loving care of Rose. In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to St. Catherine’s Catholic Church.

Serving as Pallbearers were Brett Godkin, Earnest Pearson, Cody Oliver, Garrett Oliver, Colton Oliver, Leslie Tucker, Jared Bryant,

Joel Salvaggio and David Salvaggio.