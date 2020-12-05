See how you can receive free COVID testing Monday or Friday in Port Arthur

Free COVID-19 testing for Port Arthur citizens is planned from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Friday at Bob Bowers Civic Center.

Healthcare professionals from Texas Department of Emergency Management, State Health Services and Texas Military Department are offering the testing.

The Port Arthur Emergency Management Department is encouraging all Port Arthur residents who need, or want, to be tested to take advantage of this service.

No pre-registration is required, and participants must show identification upon registration.

Call the Port Arthur Health Department COVID Hotline at 409-983-8800 for additional information.