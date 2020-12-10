Anna Flores, 61, of Winnie, Texas passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Hampshire, Texas.

Anna was born on September 26, 1959, in Orange, Texas to Jerry Sue Jennings Wolfford and Delton Ray Wolfford.

She was a member of Grace Community Baptist Church in Fannett and had lived in Winnie for many years.

Anna loved to work on crafts, raise flowers with her gardening skills and even volunteer at the Arboretum Nursing Home in Winnie.

She loved people and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Survivors include her brother, David Wayne Ahrlett of Las Vegas, Nevada; aunts, Polly Timms and her husband Daniel of Fannett, Texas and Marilyn Alford of Florence Kentucky and a niece, Lauren Ahrlett of Greenfield, Massachusetts.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dennis and Ruby Wolfford, William and Lillian Jennings and Edgar and Menda Ahrlett; parents, Delton Ray Wolfford and Jerry Sue Ahrlett, step-father, Edgar Ahrlett and her uncle, Donald Jennings.

A Visitation will take place from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home in Port Arthur with services to follow at 11:00 a.m. Friday at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves, Texas.

In Lieu of Flowers, “Memorial Contributions” can be made to the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association or the American

Diabetes Association.