Port Arthur Utility Operations Department reports water outage
The Port Arthur Utility Operations Department, as of 11 a.m. Thursday, announced a water outage from Aero Drive to 90th Street, and between Highway 69 and Maple Falls Lane.
Officials said it would last for approximately five hours.
Customers may call (409) 983-8550 for status and updates.
