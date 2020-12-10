Port Neches arrests, blotter for Nov. 30 – Dec. 6
Port Neches Police arrested the following individuals from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6:
- Edmond Finnerty, IV, 41, other agency warrant(s)
- Steven Rode, 32, public intoxication
- Jaimee Hughes, 38, driving while intoxicated
- Bryan Mason, 41, assault
- Shay Bobbitt, 37, possession of a controlled substance, & other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6:
Nov. 30
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2700 block of Nall.
- An assault was reported in the 2300 block of Nall.
Dec. 1
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 1600 block of Johnson.
Dec. 2
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1500 block of Magnolia.
- Found property was reported in the 1100 block of Goodwin.
Dec. 3
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2400 block of Nall.
Dec. 4
- A person was arrested for assault in the 700 block of Sierra.
Dec. 5
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
Dec. 6
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2800 block of Fifth Street.
