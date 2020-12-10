William Loyd Moses, 90, of Groves, Texas passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Harbor Hospice Beaumont, Texas.

William was born October 22, 1930 in DeRidder, Louisiana to Luther Moses and Willie Mae Brown Moses. He was a lifelong area resident and was a member of the Baptist faith.

William retired from PD Glycol Chemical Company of Beaumont as a nighttime superintendent.

William was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 62 years, Maurine Juanita Moses; and son Duane Spence.

Survivors include daughter, Debbie Faust and husband Byron of Slidell, Louisiana; sisters, Lois Zimmerman of Alexandria, Louisiana, Eva Joyce Bishop of Huntsville, Alabama; brother Samuel Truman Moses and wife Sammy of Shreveport, Louisiana; grandchildren, Keith Spence, Sean Spence, Chad Spence, Whitney Knight and Kelsey Uchiyama.

A graveside service for family and friends will be Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches at 2:00 p.m.

Special thank you to April Adaway and family for the loving care they provided for Mr. Moses.