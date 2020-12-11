Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 2-8

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8:

Dec. 2

Iris Medoza, 22, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to identify, possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 3000 block of West Parkway.

Melissa Sarth, 40, was arrested for assault in the 6800 block of Terrell.

A theft was reported in the 6600 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. Criminal trespass in habitation/criminal mischief was reported in the 5400 block of Port Neches Road.

Dec. 3

Jazmin McDaniel, 18, was arrested for disorderly conduct by loud and profane language in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Benjamin Jean Jones Jr., 40, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 6100 block of Warren.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of Boyd.

Burglary of a vehicle and credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 6600 block of Val.

Forgery/fraud was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Dec. 4

Christopher Aguilar, 31, was arrested for public intoxication in the 4800 block of McKinley.

Brandon Camp, 35, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, tamper/fabricate physical evidence, evading arrest/ detention, and warrants in the 5300 block of 39 th Street.

Street. Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4800 block of Myrtle Beach.

An Informational report was completed in the 4200 block of Main.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of West Parkway.

Terroristic threats were reported in the 4800 block of McKinley.

Dec. 5

Robert Trahan, 29, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

An assault was reported in the 6300 block of Monroe.

Burglary of a building was reported in the 2900 block of East Parkway.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 6400 block of Val.

Dec. 6

Jesus Pompa, 31, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open container in the 6100 block of 32nd Street.

Makara Kan, 38, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 6000 block of Monroe.

Dec. 7

A theft was reported in the 5000 block of 32nd.

A theft was reported in the 6800 block of Terrell.

An assault was reported in the 6400 block of Plaza.

An assault was reported in the 3600 block of Pure Atlantic Road.

Dec. 8