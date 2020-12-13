City of Nederland asking community to support blood & bone marrow donation drives this week

NEDERLAND — The City of Nederland is asking the community to come out in support of blood and bone marrow donations this week.

The City will be hosting a LifeShare blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot across from City Hall.

“This year has been very challenging for LifeShare to maintain adequate blood supplies due to canceled drives at businesses, schools and churches,” city officials said.

“As we move closer to the Christmas holiday the need for blood will continue to grow with fewer drives being held. Please plan to donate if you’re able and let your friends and family know about our drive.”

Blood donations will be provided to someone fighting cancer, sickle cell, a surgery patient or an accident victim.

Donate and receive a Be A Deer T-Shirt while supplies last.

For more information, call Megan Hatcher at 409-723-1500.

Be the Match

The City will also be hosting a Be the Match (bone marrow) drive from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday inside City Hall.

City officials said it has been several years since they hosted a bone marrow/blood stem cell donor drive.

Donors must be between 18 and 44 years of age.

“Over the summer a City employee was a match for a patient and made a blood stem cell donation,” city officials said. “The donation consisted of a process similar to platelet donation and the employee had a positive experience. The employee was able to utilize specific paid leave for this type of donation provided to City employees.”

Registering for the marrow registry only requires a cheek swab and organizers are hopeful they can add some new people to the registry during the drive.