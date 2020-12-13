Port Arthur ISD announces changes to feeding program for 2021

Port Arthur public school families utilizing in-home virtual learning in 2021 may have to rethink student meal options.

The Port Arthur Independent School District Child Nutrition Department is discontinuing the bus route feeding distribution program beginning Jan. 4.

The district made the decision based on the number of students returning to in-person instruction.

“Because of the unique nature of the services rendered to the Wheatley and Life Skills remote students, the Wheatley buses will remain in service until further notice,” PAISD officials stress.

The district is continuing curbside service provided at 10 sites for its virtual students.

The curbside feeding program is only for registered PAISD students.

A valid PAISD student number is required in order to receive a meal.

Guidance for receiving meals at the Campus Curbside Grab & Go locations have been posted on the District website at PAISD.ORG and on the campus social media pages.