DEATH NOTICES: Dec. 15, 2020

Lynda Miller, 76, of Winnie, died Monday, December 14, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

David Victor Martin, 77, of Groves, Texas died December 12, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Claire Lynnette Simmons, 74, of Nederland, Texas passed away December 14, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home

in Nederland.

Marion Rickman, 73, of Beaumont, died Saturday, December 12, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Marguerite Nell Esclovon, 87, of Port Arthur, died Saturday, December 12, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Linda Marie Reed, 67, of Port Neches, Texas died December 11, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Verdie Moss Gleason, 92 of Port Arthur, Texas died December 14, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Rosalind Hunt, 72, of Port Neches, Texas died December 13, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Nada Rose Bertrand Hebert, 92, of Groves passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at her home, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in

Groves.

Kim Venable, 62, of Port Arthur passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Clayton Thompson

Funeral Home in Groves.

Florence Ann Landry Dollins, 69, of Groves passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home, Clayton Thompson

Funeral Home in Groves.

Dr. George E. Thomas, 75, of Beaumont, died Saturday, December 12, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Doris Marie Guillory, 78, of Port Arthur died Friday, December 11, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Anthony Ford, 82, of Port Arthur died Saturday, December 12, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.