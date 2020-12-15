PHOTOS: United Board of Missions holds toy drive
United Board of Missions held its annual Share-A-Toy Drive at its Ninth Avenue location Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 14-15. UBM handed off donated toys to families who registered for the drive. Donors included Sempra, CCZJV, the Golden Pass Project, churches and other organizations.
