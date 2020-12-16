Energy Transfer’s $10K helps Nederland buy fire truck

NEDERLAND — Energy Transfer donated $10,000 to the city toward the purchase of a new ladder truck.

The $1.466 million fire truck will replace the 1987 ladder truck currently in use, Morton said.

The old truck requires a lot of maintenance and upkeep and some of its auxiliary electrical system is no longer repairable.

The new model will feature a 100-foot ladder that is a mid-mount with a platform at the end to work from, where previous models had a rear-mount platform.

Justin McQueen, senior manager of Nederland Terminal Operations-Energy Transfer, said the city supports Energy Transfer through the Sabine Neches Chiefs Association, and the two have a good working relationship. He wants to continue that good working relationship.

Nederland Mayor Don Albanese noted it was gracious of the company to make the donation.

Fire Chief Terry Morton, likewise, was appreciative of the donation.

Energy Transfer is in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. The city has an industrial tax agreement with them and provides fire services if requested.