PAPD: Man shot twice in Port Arthur refuses to answer questions from police

The victim of a Sunday afternoon shooting outside a Port Arthur liquor store is refusing to cooperate with police and is not pressing charges against the shooter.

Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry said the victim is “completely uncooperative and refused to answer any of the officers’ questions.”

The 26-year-old Port Arthur resident suffered at least two gunshot wounds that were described as non-life threatening.

The shooting took place outside The Liquor Stop #3 at 2501 Jefferson Drive some time after 1 p.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

The shooter fled in a vehicle after the shooting, and police said there is no suspect information at this time.

Police are unsure of the shooting victim’s current medical status. It is unknown whether he is still in the hospital.

The liquor store is located in a busy shopping strip across the street from the Memorial Stadium parking lot.

A convenience store, two restaurants and a barbershop are some of the businesses operating in shopping strip.