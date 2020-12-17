Nederland Police arrests & responses: Dec. 7-13
The following individuals were arrested by the Nederland Police Department from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13:
- Henry Rodriguez Jr., 44, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence
- Eric Jones Smith Jr., 31, fail to identify
- Shaun White, 33, warrant other agency
- Ismael Rodriguez, 37, warrant other agency
- Mark Newell, 25, warrant other agency
- Alex Stelly, 31, driving while intoxicated/
- Waylon Lemaire, 37, driving while intoxicated
Nederland Police responded to the following from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13:
Dec. 7
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Carriage Lane.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.
- Forgery was reported in the 100 block of North Memorial.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1900 block of Avenue F.
- A person was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of Detroit.
Dec. 8
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.
Dec. 9
- Assault causes sever bodily injury was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
- Assault offensive touch – family violence was reported in the 3400 block of Nashville.
- Assault -family violence was reported in the 500 block of South 17th Street.
- A death was reported in the 200 block of South 2 ½ Street.
De. 10
- Theft was reported in the 1111 block of Helena.
- Theft was reported in the 2100 block of Gary.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 7600 Erie.
Dec. 11
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of Nederland Avenue.
- An officer assisted another agency in the 3300 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of South 37th Street.
Dec. 12
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.
- Terroristic threat of family / household -family violence was reported in the 400 block of North 23rd Street.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 2200 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 800 block of South Twin City Highway.
Dec. 13
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of South 10th Street.
