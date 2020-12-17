Port Arthur teacher receives SONIC donation of $107

A Port Arthur elementary teacher reached out to SONIC Drive-In with a request for help and received a little more than $100 to help fund her proposal.

The national fast food chain said the money for Debra Diltz of Travis Elementary School has been delivered for her project, “We Need Jackets to Keep Us Warm!”

For the 12th year in a row, SONIC Drive-In donated $1.3 million to fund public school teacher requests across the country as part of its annual Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign.

From Sept. 28 through Oct. 25, SONIC fans voted for teacher requests that moved them at Limeades for Learning, and the requests with the most votes nationwide received funding.