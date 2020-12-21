Police chief says foul play not expected after body found near highway

Police are investigating the discovery of a deceased male found Sunday morning along U.S. 69 and Texas 73.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said investigators do not believe foul play was involved in the death of the man.

An autopsy is pending.

A passing motorist reported the male’s body.

Duriso said the man has been identified but his name is not being released pending notification of next of kin. Duriso could not confirm if the man was a Port Arthur resident.

Police are working to see if there is a connection between the call of a person walking away from a hospital and the discovery of the deceased male.