Health officials announce COVID death of Mid-County woman on Tuesday

Health officials on Tuesday announced the death of Mid-County tied to the coronavirus.

According to the City of Port Arthur Health Department, the victim was a resident of Groves.

This individual was a White female between 75 and 80 years old. It has been determined there were underlying health conditions, officials said.

The Health Department has reported eight COVID-19 related deaths for Groves residents since the beginning of the pandemic.

It was Friday that the health department announced the city’s seventh death related to COVID-19.

