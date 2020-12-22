Health officials announce COVID death of Mid-County woman on Tuesday
Health officials on Tuesday announced the death of Mid-County tied to the coronavirus.
According to the City of Port Arthur Health Department, the victim was a resident of Groves.
This individual was a White female between 75 and 80 years old. It has been determined there were underlying health conditions, officials said.
The Health Department has reported eight COVID-19 related deaths for Groves residents since the beginning of the pandemic.
It was Friday that the health department announced the city’s seventh death related to COVID-19.
Port Arthur and Mid-County Fatality report:
- April 6: Port Arthur White male, aged 45-50, had underlying conditions.
- April 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- April 21: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- April 21: Nederland White female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- May 3: Port Arthur White male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- June 5: Port Arthur African American female, aged 80-85, underlying conditions not known.
- June 29: Port Arthur African American female, aged 60-65, underlying conditions not known.
- July 3: Port Arthur African American female, aged 85-90, underlying conditions not known.
- July 9: Nederland White female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- July 14: Port Arthur African American female, aged 50-55, had underlying conditions.
- July 15: Nederland White female, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- July 17: Nederland White female, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- July 20: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- July 21: Port Arthur African American male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- July 27: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- July 28: Port Neches White female, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- July 29: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- July 29: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 5: Port Arthur White female, aged 80-84, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 10: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 10: Port Arthur African American male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 11: Port Arthur White female, aged 40-45.
- Aug. 11: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60.
- Aug. 11: Nederland White male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 14: Nederland White male, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 14: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur White male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 31: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 31: Nederland White male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 4: Port Arthur African American male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 8: Nederland White male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 9: Nederland White male, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 22: Groves White male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 29: Port Arthur White male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 29: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 6: Port Arthur African American male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 6: Port Arthur Asian male, aged 40-45.
- Oct. 7: Port Neches White female, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 7: Groves White male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 7: Nederland Hispanic female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 7: Nederland White male, aged 50-55, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 9: Port Arthur White female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 15: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 16: Port Arthur Asian male, aged 65-70 years old, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 20: Port Arthur Asian male, aged 60-65 years old, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 22: Nederland White male, aged 80-85 years old, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 26: Groves White female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 26: Port Neches White male, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 27: Port Arthur White female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 27: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85.
- Nov. 2: Port Arthur White male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Nov. 6: Port Arthur African American male, aged 45-50, had underlying conditions.
- Nov. 10: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 45-50.
- Nov. 13: Port Arthur White male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Nov. 17: Port Neches White male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Nov. 18: Groves White female, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Nov. 24: Port Neches White female, aged 70-75.
- Nov. 25: Nederland White male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- Nov. 27: Port Arthur Black make, aged 70-75.
- Dec. 3: Nederland White male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 3: Port Neches White male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 4: Port Arthur White male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 4: Port Arthur African American female, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 14: Port Arthur African American female, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 14: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 14: Port Arthur African American male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 14: Nederland White female, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 14: Nederland White female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 14: Groves White female, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 17: Port Arthur Hispanic female, aged 55-60.
- Dec. 18: Groves White female, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 22: Groves White female, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
