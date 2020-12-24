Port Neches Police arrests, responses: Dec. 14-20
Port Neches Police arrested the following individuals from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20:
- Bocifius Robinson, 45, driving while intoxicated
- Alejandro Cruz, 29, driving while intoxicated
- Jerry Jones, 51, traffic warrants
- Andrew Parms, III, 30, other agency warrant(s)
- Shanna Thompson, 37, public intoxication
- Miranda Delarosa, 38, assault
Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20:
Dec. 14
- Theft was reported in the 3100 block of Saba.
Dec. 15
- A person was arrested driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of South.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the intersection of Port Neches Avenue and Nall.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the intersection of Magnolia and Nederland Ave.
Dec. 16
- No reports.
Dec. 17
- No reports.
Dec. 18
- A person was arrested for Port Neches Municipal Court traffic warrants in the 700 block of Block Street.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2800 block of Russell Circle.
Dec. 19
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Boyd.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2200 block of 14th Street.
Dec. 20
- An assault was reported in the 2200 block of Fourth Street.
- A person was arrested for assault and a person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2300 block of Second Street.
