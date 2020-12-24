Woman robbed at gunpoint at Port Arthur washateria

Detectives in Port Arthur remain busy with numerous armed robberies, one of which occurred before noon Saturday at a washateria.

A woman inside Willie’s Washateria, 2201 Gulfway Drive, was robbed at gunpoint at 10:44 a.m. Dec. 22. Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry did not know the number of robbers who entered the business, but said they were wearing masks and one was armed with a gun.

It is unknown if anyone else was in the washateria when the robbery occurred, she said.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported. The robbers left with an undetermined amount of money.

No arrests have been made and police are actively investigating the case.

The washateria is several blocks away from Stop & Drive, which was robbed by multiple individuals five days prior.

No arrests have been made in either case.