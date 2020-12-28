DEATH NOTICES: Dec. 28, 2020

Richard Albert Schultz, Sr., 86, of Port Neches, died, Thursday, December 24, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral

Home.

James Anthony Hauck, Sr., 75, of Port Neches, died, Friday, December 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

John LeBlanc, 82, of Port Neches, died, Sunday, December 27, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Curtis LeBlanc, 79, of Livingston, formerly of Winnie, died Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Pat Pate Griffith, 73, of Winnie, died Thursday, December 24, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Morris Moore, 83, of Lakeway, formerly of Silsbee, died Thursday, December 24, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Allen Joseph Eugene, 63, of Port Arthur, TX died Saturday, December 26, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Damon Bowden, 46, of Port Arthur, TX died Sunday, December 27, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Australia Brito-Dominguez, 82, of Groves, died Sunday, December 27, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.