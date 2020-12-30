CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Black-eyed peas, and chickpeas, too, for 2021 luck

Please eat your black-eyed peas, but try some roasted chickpeas, too.

We Southerners need to eat extra black-eyed peas for some 2021 luck. That’s understood. But save room for something I finally tried: roasted chickpeas.

I suppose I tried to roast some from a can many years ago and they weren’t crunchy. This time I succeeded.

Crispy and sprinkled with cinnamon, nutmeg and cardamom, they were a satisfying snack. I ate the whole can’s worth, which I do not recommend.

I certainly do not suggest that you open another can, roast some more and eat that, too. That was a bit too filling.

So the process is simply to drain the liquid and pat them dry and roast them in olive oil for about 350 degrees for roughly 20 to 30 minutes.

Sprinkle with your spices after they are baked. You may shake the pan every 10 minutes and they will pop. I’ll be doing this again.

Churros. Say it again…

If even saying the word “churros” gives you a comforting feeling, you’re not alone. In Southeast Texas we puff our dough and cover it in powdered sugar like the Cajuns do in New Orleans.

We also love our Mexican flavors and they shape their dough into churros with sugar then add cinnamon for extra spice.

San Diablo does churros of Utah and ships them everywhere. Scott Porter got his artisan flair in Mexico City while on mission work, so don’t be alarmed by the little devil logo and the red plastic pokey pitchfork that comes with an order.

There’s an angel on there, too and she’s probably trying to tell you to not eat so many and save some for your husband.

A batch arrived and it was easy as churros for me to heat them up 6 minutes and serve with included sauces.

Their big news is they can ship you a churro maker, so you have the power to create in your own home.

Are you and the angel ready for this power?

I’m also considering La Muerte, a cinnamon sugar blend with ghost pepper.

Now that will spice up your day — sandiablochurros.com.

For “Starters”

Have you wondered how to get your sourdough more sour?

Felt your batard was less than perfect?

Craved homemade oat crackers?

Elaine Boddy is there for you with confidence your loaves will look as rustic, hearty and tempting as hers pictured in “Whole Grain Sourdough at Home: The Simple Way to Bake Artisan Bread with Whole Wheat, Einkorn, Spelt, Rye and Other Ancient Grains.”

It’s doable, Boddy, founder of “foodbod Sourdough” blog says. You can learn to score your ovals (batards) and sprinkle them with raw pumpkin seeds to make them photo worthy.

Sure, snap photos to make folks jealous, but these ancient grain breads of for eating. The author is funny and talented and also makes this process easy to understand.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie who will join everyone else in resolving to eat more healthy in the new year. Reach her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com