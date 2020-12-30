December 30, 2020

National Weather Service details severe storm threats

By PA News

Published 2:47 pm Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Strong to severe storms are expected Thursday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service, which said the impacts are likely to be felt in Port Arthur and Mid-County.

Cool and dry weather is forecast for this weekend.

Tornadoes will be the biggest threat, starting Thursday afternoon and continuing through the evening.

A slow warming trend starts next week.

