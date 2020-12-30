Richard Douglas “Doug” Ethridge, 89, passed away on December 25, 2020 after a short illness in his home in Mansfield, Texas.

He was born on July 7, 1931 in Lindsey, Oklahoma to Robert Rutledge (Duke) Ethridge and Amanda Anderson Ethridge.

Doug and Patsy were members of First United Methodist church of Mansfield.

Doug is preceded in death by his parents and his brother John.

He is survived by his wife Patsy of Mansfield, his sister Kathy Hogue of Arlington, his sons Richy Ethridge of Dallas, Randy Ethridge and his wife Phyllis of Coppell, his daughter Sherolyn Schneider and her husband Wade of Mansfield; his grandchildren, Lindsay, Casey and Mandy Schneider, Brock, and Brant Ethridge; his niece Traci Hogue Pennington and her husband Pat, and their family, Blake Pennington, Ryan, Jennifer, and Elise McCormick; his nieces Kamie and Kriss Ethridge.

A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday, January 2, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel & Cemetery, 7301 East Lancaster, Ft Worth, TX 76112.

A Celebration of Doug’s Life will be held in the future in Port Neches, TX.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Doug’s name may be made to the Dallas Chil