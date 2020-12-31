PA man giving to others on New Year’s Day through food & fellowship; see how you can join in

While some people will be celebrating the New Year on Friday, Port Arthur resident Michael Navey will be answering the call of God.

The call, or Vision as he calls it, will lead Navey to feed upwards of 150 people, something he has done for six years. Beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Navey, his family and a few members from various churches will be delivering sack lunches starting at BJ’s Food Store, 1202 Rev. Dr. Ransom Howard St. then to Ninth Avenue and Lewis Drive under the pavilion to feed people regardless of their circumstances.

Navey was inspired after he became sick and received visions from God, saying to go out and help people and “I just started doing it,” he adds.

The Port Arthur man has a passion for cooking, and his mission is to go out in fellowship and feed those in need and offer a prayer.

“The Vision here would be to do all things and render all service to all people for the glory of God and the sake of the Gospel,” he said.

Navey usually prepares gumbos, but since the virus is so high he is putting together sack lunches this year.

He has also given free clothing during the giveaways in the past as well as prayer, though COVID is putting a stop to this for Friday.

“We usually have a good time, prayer and hugs and everything. We can’t do that this year,” he said. “God has been good to me. I don’t have much and what I have I like to share.”

Navey offered special thanks to Genesis Learning Center, which is donating to the cause, as well as Donna Tatmon and the Rev. Donald Tatmon.

Those wishing to help can call Navey at 409-932-8492.