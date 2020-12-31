PHOTO FEATURE — Strong bicycle riding in Port Arthur
Jocelyn Espinola, 9, and Alex Espinola, 7, showed off their muscles Wednesday afternoon during a bicycle ride in front of the seawall in Port Arthur.
The pleasant weather was nice this week, ahead of what forecasters say will be turbulent action later with widespread showers developing within a moist airmass ahead of an approaching upper level low over central Texas.
Strong to severe storms are expected Thursday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service, which said the impacts are likely to be felt in Port Arthur and Mid-County.
Cool and dry weather is forecast for this weekend.
Tornadoes will be the biggest threat, starting Thursday afternoon and continuing through the evening.
A slow warming trend starts next week.
