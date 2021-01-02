January 3, 2021

Nederland Police arrests & responses: Dec. 21-27

By PA News

Published 12:10 am Saturday, January 2, 2021

Nederland Police arrested the following individuals between Dec. 21 and Dec. 27:

  • Jacob Lowe, 33, Nederland warrants
  • Erin Rode, 46,warrant other agency
  • Dylan Wiggins, 26, Nederland warrants
  • Christopher Schofield, 40, warrant other agency
  • Jerry Theroit, 60, warrant other agency
  • Robin Lynch Marze, 38, warrant other agency
  • Steven Peralez, 37, public intoxication
  • Tristin Pitre, 20, Nederland warrants

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Dec. 21 to Dec. 27:

Dec. 21

  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 200 block of South Fourth Street.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1200 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 3700 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3500 block of Avenue F.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1400 block of Boston.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Dec. 22

  • Identity theft was reported in the 1100 block of South 29th Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 800 block of South 29th Street.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1600 block of South U.S. 69.
  • Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 1600 block of South U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 North 24th Street.

Dec. 23

  • An officer recovered stolen property in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of Hardy.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.
  • Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 900 block of U.S. 69.

Dec. 24

  • A person failed to stop and give information near Nederland Avenue and 10th Street.

Dec. 25

  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of North 15th Street.
  • A death was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue L.

Dec. 26

  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1700 block of Helena.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 8700 Holmes Road.
  • An information report was made in the 3000 block of Avenue A.

Dec. 27

  • A death was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue O.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of South U.S. 69.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1500 block of North 20th Street.
  • An information report was made in the 1400 block of Boston Avenue.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue F.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1500 block of North 20th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1500 block of North 20th Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1300 block of Avenue H.
