UPDATE: 2 killed in Tuesday night head-on collision, troopers say

At approximately 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 69 in Tyler County.

The crash occurred just North of the Hardin-Tyler County line.

The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling northbound on U.S. 69 when at the same time a 2013 Dodge passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on U.S. 69.

For an unknown reason, the driver of the Chevrolet crossed the center dividing line and collided head-on with the Dodge passenger vehicle.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 29-year-old Jonathan Collins of Warren, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace James Moore at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge, 49-year-old Ramanda Parker of Village Milles, was also pronounced deceased by Moore at the crash scene.

All northbound and southbound traffic lanes of U.S. 69 were closed for approximately three hours, but have since reopened.