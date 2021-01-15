Numerous drug offenses lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments
Drug offenses topped this week of Jefferson County grand jury indictments.
• Melvin Adams Jr., 35, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred Sept. 3.
• Kingston Baker-Griffin, 25, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Dec. 29.
• Patrick Earl Bourgeois, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for injury to an elderly individual for an incident that occurred Nov. 11.
• Trevoir Balise Edelen, also known as Trevor Holden Edelen, 30, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred July 10, 2019.
• Deandre Lee Edwards, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Nov.7.
• Deandre Lee Edwards, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Nov.7.
• Stephen Earl Jones, also known as Stephen Jones, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred Dec. 27.
• Christopher Sean Lapoint, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, etizolam, for an incident that occurred July 10.
• Deandre Cornell Matthews, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred Oct. 23.
• Darrell Wayne Phillips Jr., 33, transient was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Aug. 11.
• Timothy Allen Chatelain, 45, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 16.
• Donyeal Jorrod Cohea, 41, of Port Arthur was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 5, 2018.
• Demark A. Coleman, also known as Demark Coleman, Demark Anthony Coleman and Coleman Demark Anthony, 43, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred Aug. 22.
• Candy Cooper Collazo, 44, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 23.
• Ellis J. Comeaux, also known as Ellis James Comeaux, Ronald Simmons and Chief Comeaux, 55, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 8.
• Quintel Rashad Craig, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, codeine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 13.
• Reginald Freddy Crosson, also known as Reginald Freddie Crosson, 32, of Orange was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred June 5.
• Deboria Demestrice Davis, 52, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 8.
• Sheena W. Derouen, also known as Sheena M. West, Sheena M. Derouen and Sheena Derouen, 47, of Lumberton was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 17.
• Willie James Drew, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred July 24.
• Juan Esteban Escobar,39, of Pasadena was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 16, 2019.
• Julius Justin Fisher, also known as Justin Fisher and Justion Julius Fisher, 38, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred July 1.
• Brittany Nicole Garrett, 29, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 14.
• Rodolfo Padron Guzman, 40, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Oct.5.
• Amber Haydon, 35, of Silsbee was indicted for hindering apprehension for an incident that occurred Oct. 7.
