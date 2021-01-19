Pedestrian struck, killed Monday night along Interstate 10

At approximately 7:45 p.m. Monday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash on Interstate 10 in Orange County.

The crash occurred in the eastbound traffic lanes of the Interstate, just west of the Texas-Louisiana state line.

Preliminary reports indicate a female was struck initially by a 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck.

Following the initial collision, it appears the deceased victim was struck by several other vehicles.

Sgt. Stephanie Davis said the driver of the Chevrolet did stop and is cooperating with the investigation.

All eastbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10, near the Travel Information Center, were closed.