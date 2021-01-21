Beulah Mae Johnson
Sunrise: 10/24/1941
Sunset: 01/17/2021
Beulah Mae Johnson, 79 formerly of Port Arthur, TX went to be with her heavenly father and husband Lonny Johnson Sr. on January 17, 2021 in Austin, TX.
In her loving memory she leaves behind her children, Cynthia Streeter, Wanda Lewis, Linda Shepherd(Kenneth), Carolyn Johnson, Lonny Johnson Jr., Sandra Johnson, Christopher Johnson(Yolanda), and Cornell(Dewayne)Johnson. 23 grandkids, 40 great-grandkids and a host of other relatives and friends.
A private memorial service will be held.
