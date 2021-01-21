Kanntrell Burney’s 26 leads Seahawks to 94-54 opening win 

Sophomore Kanntrell Burney scored 26 points and got double-digit help from three teammates as Lamar State College Port Arthur opened its COVID-19 delayed 2021 season with a 94-54 win over Jacksonville College Thursday in Jacksonville.

All 11 players suited up for LSCPA scored and grabbed at least one rebound as the Seahawks easily won the lid-lifter that had been delayed from Wednesday because of COVID-19 concerns with the Jacksonville team.

Freshman Desmond McQuain from Alexandria, Louisiana, scored 12 points, freshman Davon Wright of Cypress, Texas added 11 and sophomore Tydan Archibald of Katy, Texas scored 10.

LSCPA freshman Joseph Lucien from Beaumont West Brook scored all nine of his points in the first half, but topped his game with 11 rebounds, two blocked shots and three steals and the same number of assists.

The Seahawks led 50-24 at the half and that lead grew to 46 points, 79-33, midway through the second half.

Jacksonville, which went 18-13 last season, has no players back from that team. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have only two returners from their 15-17 2019-20 squad, Burney and fellow soph Kenyawn Bowie, who started and finished with six points, five rebounds and a block.

Burney finished 11 of 21 overall (52%) from the floor and 4 of 9 from behind the bonus arc. After scoring 11 points in the first half, he nailed three straight 3-pointers early in the second half.

This was the first game for both teams. All games are Region 14 games in this COVID shortened season. LSCPA hosts Bossier Parish at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23 at the Carl Parker Center on Lakeshore Drive, Port Arthur, Texas.

In the torrid first half, the Seahawks scored the game’s first five points on two free throws and a 3-pointer by Lucien and led 26-9 after a four-minute non-scoring stretch by the homestanding Jaguars. A half-dozen 3-balls helped LSCPA to double up on Jacksonville in the first half.

For the game, the Seahawks shot better from 3-point land (12 of 25, 48%) than they did overall (33 of 74, 45%). McQuain and Archibald each stroked home a pair of treys and McQuain hit 6 of his 7 shots in the game. They also shot a commendable 70% from the free throw stripe, hitting 16 of 22.

Bowie, McQuain and Kanntrell each had five rebounds to go with the 11 by Lucien, who chalked up 9 points and 9 rebounds in the first half. The Seahawk defense forced 20 turnovers by the Jaguars.

LSCPA (1-0, 1-0) —-– 50 – 44 – 94

Jacksonville (0-1, 0-1) 24 – 30 — 54

LSCPA leaders: Kanntrell Burney 26 points (4 3-pointers, 11-21 shooting), Desmond McQuain 12 points (4-7 shooting), Davon Wright 11 points (5-6 shooting), Tydan Archibald 10 points, 4 steals, Joseph Lucien 9 points, 11 rebounds, 2 blocks.

Next home game: 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23 vs. Bossier Parish Community College at the Carl Parker Center, Lakeshore Drive, Port Arthur, Texas.