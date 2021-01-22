Crashed cars, flying sparks & wild ride lead to DWI arrest for Port Arthur man

A Port Arthur man who was seen driving at a high rate of speed with “sparks shooting out from underneath the chassis” then running through a red light had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.169, police contend.

The man, identified as Duy Thanh Hoang, 26, was indicted this week for felony driving while intoxicated by a Jefferson County grand jury for the Nov. 1 incident.

According to the probable cause affidavit for his arrest, Hoang was traveling on Jefferson Drive when an officer reportedly saw him speeding and disregarding a red light.

Hoang was stopped in the 1100 block of Jefferson Drive, and the officer noted the strong odor of alcohol from the driver’s breath and person. Police noted the driver’s eyes were red, glassy and bloodshot.

While speaking with the officer, a female drove up and said Hoang’s vehicle had struck hers just before the officer saw him.

There was significant front-end damage to Hoang’s vehicle that matched rear-end damage to the female’s car, the document stated.

The officer asked the man how much alcohol he drank prior to driving, and he replied “not a lot,” later stating he had one shot of an unspecified liquor.

He then, according to the document, told the officer to go ahead and bring him to jail before even beginning the sobriety test.

The driver was unsteady on his feet and had difficulty following instructions, comprehending questions and leaned against his car for balance. He performed poorly, the officer stated, and refused to perform the “walk and turn” and “one leg stand” portions of the test.

Hoang consented to providing a breath specimen, and the first result was 0.169 and the second result was 0.161.

After seeing the results he stated “you got me.”

The legal limit is 0.08 in the state of Texas.

Hoang has two prior DWI convictions, so the charge was enhanced to felony driving while intoxicated. He was arrested and has since bonded out of jail.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.