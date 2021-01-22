PAPD: Woman steals Christmas presents from apartment resident’s front door

Port Arthur Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a female seen stealing in security video.

The woman committed the thefts Dec. 7, taking several packages that contained Christmas gifts from the Bent Tree Apartment Complex, police said.

Anyone with information on the identity of the female is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 409-983-8634 or Detective Walter Flores at 409-983-8678.

If you know this suspect’s identity, you can also call Port Arthur Police at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

You won’t be asked your name and may be eligible for a CASH reward. Make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smartphone.