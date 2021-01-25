See why LIT was named one of nation’s best for its OSHA program

BEAUMONT – Receiving its first award of 2021, Lamar Institute of Technology has been named one of the nation’s elite, top 25 colleges for its Online Occupational Safety and Health Certificate program by Value Colleges.

As the only college in Texas named to this honor, LIT joins the ranks of such prestigious schools as Tulane University, Johns Hopkins, California State University, University of Alabama, Auburn University and Rochester Institute of Technology.

In its independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, “Value Colleges focused specifically on fully accredited colleges and universities with an established reputation for quality,” according to the company.

Valuecolleges.com said, ranking is based “according to their cost, reputation and salary potential, using current data from IPEDS and Niche.com.”

LIT Allied Healthcare and Sciences Department Chair Allen Welch said, “This honor only solidifies our claim as a top-notch OSHA program— not just within the community, but statewide, and now nationwide. We are very excited to receive this recognition.”

ValueColleges.com said, it offers “meticulously researched…answers to commonly asked questions about value and affordability when making college decisions…as well as numerical rankings of institutions and degree programs.

“No matter the industry, workplace safety is essential. There will always be a need for professionals in this field because safety and health in the workplace will always be important,” the company’s press release stated.

LIT’s OSHA certificate program teaches students how to: develop and manage safety and health programs in many industries, help identify work hazards, find resources, reduce on-the-job injuries and help protect the environment.

Information about LIT’s Occupational Health and Safety Certificate program can be found at: lit.edu/programs/healthcare-and-sciences/occupational-safety-and-health/certificate, or, for information on other programs: lit.edu/go.