TxDOT announces I-10 closures for Monday night
The Texas Department of Transportation as announced some closures that will impact Interstate 10, starting Monday night (Jan. 25).
In Winnie, I-10 eastbound will be closed Monday night from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday in order for crews to set beams on the North Fork Taylors Bayou Bridge.
Traffic will be detoured to SH73.
Traffic can get back onto I-10 eastbound at FM365.
In Beaumont, the outside lane of I-10 westbound from Walden Road to Brooks Road will be closed starting Monday night, starting at 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. Tuesday in order to make repairs.
