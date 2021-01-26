Brother Leanders Broxton (Shorty), 84 was born September 13, 1936 to the union of Harvey Broxton and JoAnna Cole Broxton, both of whom preceded him in death.

He departed this life early Tuesday morning of January 19, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Tx.

Leanders leaves to mourn his brothers Larry Broxton Sr. and Roosevelt Broxton; daughter, Mary Broxton; sisters-in-law, Jeanitha, Patricia and Judy Broxton; and a host of other relatives, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; eight brothers and two sisters.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, January 29, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.