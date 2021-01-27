See why Central Middle School’s jazz band was named best in Texas

NEDERLAND — The Central Middle School Jazz Band is the top middle school jazz band in Texas, according to the Texas Music Educators Association.

All middle school jazz bands across the state submitted recordings of live performances. A panel of five judges listened to and ranked the bands.

The Central Middle School Jazz Band entered using recordings from live performances throughout the previous school year and was voted first out of all competing middle schools in Texas.

The top jazz band receives the prestigious honor of performing at the annual Texas Music Educators Association convention in February.

This performance is traditionally held at the Lila Cockrell Theatre inside of San Antonio’s Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s TMEA convention, along with all of the performances, will be held virtually.

The Central Middle School Jazz Band begins preparing for this virtual performance, and performance details will be released in the coming months.

Central Middle School Head Band Director Eric Rose said this is a huge honor for the district and band program.

“It is a testament to all of the hard work put forth by these talented students’ day in and day out.” Rose said. “I could not be happier for them and all that they have accomplished.”

The Central Middle School Jazz Band is under the direction of Jonathan Blake, who said he is honored to direct an incredible and driven group of students.

“I cannot wait to see what the rest of this year holds for the CMS Jazz Band,” Blake said. “I would like to thank the students for working so hard, the administrators and parents for their support, and Mr. Rose for his continued help and guidance.”