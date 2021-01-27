Kanntrell Burney drains seven 3-pointers in Seahawks’ loss to Panola

Kanntrell Burney hit on seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 32 points, but No. 20-ranked Panola College led from end-to-end to take a 77-61 win over Lamar State College Port Arthur Wednesday night in Carthage.

Panola, which knocked off the NJCAA’s 11th-ranked team, Navarro, 81-76, last weekend, improves to 3-0 on the season and 3-0 in Region 14 play.

LSCPA is 1-2, 1-2.

The Ponies led 29-22 at the end of the first half. Burney, a sophomore out of Dallas Skyline, ignited in the second half, scoring 25 points – and six of his 3-pointers – after intermission.

But the Ponies led by as many as 19 points, 60-41, with 7:30 to go and the closest LSCPA could get after that was seven points after Burney’s last 3-pointer made it 65-58 with 3:05 left.

The 2021 NJCAA Region 14 schedule includes only conference games.

NEXT GAME (AWAY): Seahawks play 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30 at Victoria College

NEXT HOME GAME: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3; Seahawks host Kilgore College at the Carl Parker Center on Lakeshore Drive, Port Arthur, Texas. Y’all come!