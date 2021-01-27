Police investigating after bicyclist killed in vehicle collision

On Sunday at 11:42 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to a major traffic crash in the 8000 block of Eastex Freeway.

Preliminary investigation revealed a bicyclist was traveling in the middle of the northbound lanes in the 8000 block of Eastex Freeway.

The bicyclist was struck by a vehicle also traveling northbound on the freeway. Beaumont EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

He has been identified as Herman Alexander, a 28-year-old Beaumont resident.

The investigation is on-going.