LETTER TO EDITOR — Road work well done on Trinity Avenue
Dear editor
I just wanted to give some praise and recognition to the Port Arthur city employees for doing a great job on fixing the street in front of my house on Trinity Avenue.
The people in this city give them a hard time, but they are doing a great job.
A few months ago they came and dug the ditches out.
Great job fellas.
Heather Marie Portwood
Port Arthur
