PAISD parents have Title 1 answer sessions planned in February

Local parents have two opportunities to get Title 1 questions answered via the Port Arthur Independent School District as part of annual gatherings in collaboration with the Parent Teacher Association.

All schools receiving Title 1, Part A funds are required to convene an annual meeting to inform parents and families of their schools’ participation; explain requirements of the Title 1, Part A program and explain the right of parents to be involved.

Dr. Melvin Getwood, assistant superintendent, for curriculum and instruction-secondary, will be the guest speaker at 11 a. m. Wednesday (Feb. 3) and 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18 virtually through Zoom.

The community, Port Arthur ISD personnel and St. Catherine Title 1 parents are invited.

For more information, contact PACC/PTA President Germaine Eddie at 409-540-8660 or geddie@paisd.org or Tawana Johnson at 409-989-6211 or tjohnson@paisd.org.