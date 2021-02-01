Community donating to PAPD’s cereal drive; see how you can join in

The Port Arthur Police Officers Association’s cereal drive for the needy is off to a strong start with community participation.

The effort, launched last month, benefits Southeast Texas Food Bank and its various agencies.

PAPD recently shared donation information from Mike’s Furniture, Port Neches-Groves criminal justice students and Port Arthur Community Federal Credit Union staff who have already donated to the effort.

Those interested can drop off cereal donations between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday between now and Feb. 19 at the Port Arthur Police Station or Port Arthur Community Federal Credit Union at 3100 Central Mall Drive.

Food bank officials generally target January and February to push food drives and group activities due to this traditional low period in donation accumulation.

That’s where the Port Arthur Police Officers Association comes into play, having launched this first-time cereal drive to help restock food bank shelves.

Cereal is usually a top item at any food pantry because nearly everyone enjoys it. Children eat it dry out of a cup. Some people eat it for dinner. They don’t have to cook it. It doesn’t have to be hot. It’s off the shelf as soon as officials bring it.

It’s also has a good shelf life.