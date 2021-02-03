Gordon R. Theall was delivered into this world on June 24, 1954. His parents are Joseph and Emma D. Theall.

Gordon attended Wheatley Elementary, Stephen F. Austin, and later Thomas Jefferson High School, having graduated in 1972.

After graduation, Gordon attended Lamar University in Beaumont.

A job opportunity resulted in his employment at E. I. Dupont in Orange, Texas for over 30 years.

Gordon held several positions at DuPont, Process Operator and Expediter. He always loved cars.

He loved working on cars to consist of race cars, regular cars and even watching vintage cars he could identify by year.

He additionally was adept at putting together things as well as repairing items presented to him.

To his credit, Gordon repaired our home devastated by Hurricanes at least three times.

Some of these times, renovations occurred when kidney problems or dialysis were a part of his life.

Though Gordon had many medical challenges, he never complained. He continued, doing as best he could, one day at a time.

Gordon was preceded in death by his beloved mother Emma D. Theall and our precious son, Christopher L. Theall, whom he loved both dearly.

Survivors are Carolyn Turpeau-Theall (wife), Alisha R. Smith (daughter), Bridgett M. Theall (daughter), Joseph Theall (father). His grandchildren, Jayden C. McCartney, JaKalen D. DeCuire, Bella E. Theall and Jace C. Harrison. Brothers, Donald Theall (Karen), Kerry Theall and Derek Theall (Johnanna). His aunt, Rosa B. Crosby and a host of cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Special friends are Nolan Gradney, Adrian Lawrence, Joseph Alexander (cousin) and Danny Crout.

The Garage is closed, but Heaven’s gates have opened.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 501 West Thomas Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The funeral service of Gordon Theall may be seen live on Facebook on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM at this link – Facebook.com/mountsinaiMBCPA