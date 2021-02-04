February 4, 2021

  • 68°

Groves Police arrests, responses: Jan. 27-Feb. 2:

By PA News

Published 12:28 am Thursday, February 4, 2021

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responses from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2:

Jan. 27

  • Anthony Sanchez, 52, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5900 block of 39th Street.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6800 block of Doyle.

Jan. 28

  • Nalah Castillo, 25, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 4800 block of Beaumont Avenue.
  • Damian Cunningham, 19, was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Sam Henderson, 32, was arrested for warrants in the 5900 block of Monroe.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An unattended vehicle was reported at 32nd and East Parkway.
  • A theft was reported in the 7000 block of Terrell.
  • Terroristic threat was made in the 3000 block of Maple.

Jan. 29

  • Lexi Sheridan, 23, was arrested for Warrants in the 3400 block of FM 366.
  • Christopher Reyes, 21, was arrested for warrants in the 5900 block of Terrell.
  • Jaime Milo, 35, was arrested for warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 5600 block of 39th Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 2800 block of Maple.

Jan. 30

  • Theresa Anderson, 29, was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway,
  • Tonya Harst, 50, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Pearl Avenue.
  • Benjamin Salerius II, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 5700 block of 39th Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 3300 block of Cleveland.
  • An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.

Jan. 31

  • Zelma Ramirez, 29, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Caleb Wiggins, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 5700 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Crystal Jordan, 34, was arrested for warrants in the 3300 block of West Parkway.
  • Matthew Williams, 28, was arrested for Warrants in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 3800 block of Main.

Feb. 1

  • Chestisha Maze-Wiltz, 32, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5100 block of Parkway.
  • Jason Jagneaux, 25, was arrested for Warrants in the 4200 block of Main.
  • An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Forgery was reported in the 2700 block of Terrace.

Feb. 2

  • Tyiesha Sonnier, 21, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Victor Aplon, 37, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Warrants in the 2600 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Julian Sanchez- Salinas, 34, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants in the 6400 block of 32nd Street.
  • Kristen Rumley, 34, was arrested for warrants in the 6300 block of Verde.
  • Harassment was reported in the 6600 block of Plaza.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City.
  • Criminal trespass warning was issued in the 5000 block of East Parkway.
  • An assault was reported in the 4700 block of Martha.
Print Article