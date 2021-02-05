SETX operations center announces 2,500 doses heading to Port Arthur
Jefferson County has received 11,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines and has distributed them to partners with the Southeast Texas Regional Emergency Operations Center.
The update was shared with the public on Friday afternoon and includes:
- Beaumont – 2,500;
- Port Arthur – 2,500;
- Jasper – 2,100;
- Newton – 2,100;
- Hardin – 1,500;
- Orange – 1,500; and
- Riceland – 900.
Registration for the vaccine is available at vaccine.beaumonttexas.gov.
You can register at this time, but scheduling will be done at a later time once vaccinations are available.
If you are unable to access the website, call centers have been established at 409-550-2536 for further assistance. This covers residents in Hardin, Jefferson, Jasper, Newton and Orange counties.
Call center assistance will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Port Arthur Newsmedia visited the City of Port Arthur Health Department, when Juanita Cuellar, 93, was receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.
At the tie, the department had approximately 500 doses of the vaccine.
A representative with the department said the vaccine distribution could be moved to a larger location within the next couple of weeks to accommodate the public and the amount of vaccine doses.
