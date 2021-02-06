ON THE MENU — Sombrero Mexican Grill shines as a Mid-County favorite

NEDERLAND — A Mexican food Mid-County mainstay is serving up a Valentines Day special.

Those wishing to seek a night of romance at Sombrero Mexican Grill, which is located by Philpott Toyota off Highway 69, can get a deal for them and their significant other.

“We are going to have strawberry margaritas at the bar,” manager Francisco Herrera said. “We are also going to have a platter for two people and it is going to be decorated with flowers.”

At the bar, patrons can find 13 kinds of draft beer.

The restaurant offers a variety of seating areas with indoor and outdoor areas. The patio has retractable glass walls that the eatery opens depending on the weather.

The area is a good spot for those looking to sit outside in a covered space on a nice day and enjoy chips and salsa with tacos and a margarita.

“Right now, we have a lot of our party reservations in this area,” Herrera said. “People can sit out here any day.”

The restaurant is adding a banquet room that will serve private parties as well as provide space to help customers spread out during the pandemic.

“You can never have too much room,” Herrera said.

He said the room should be complete by the end of next week. Workers were in the process of painting and completing the finishing touches on Thursday when Port Arthur Newsmedia stopped by.

Prior to the pandemic, Sombrero hosted live music and will again when deemed safe.

The establishment is owned by the Carrillo Brothers, who came from Guadalajara and also own Rancho Grande, which began in Tomball in 1991.

Herrera is related to the Carrillo Brothers.

“We have a restaurant in Orange that is called Mi Casa,” he said. “We have the one here. We have one on Conroe, one in Woodlands, two in Magnolia and one in Tomball.”

The Nederland location, while not always known as Sombrero Mexican Grill, has been an restaurant since 1980. Prior to becoming Sombrero, the establishment was known as The Jungle Bar and Grill before changing within the past few years.

There aren’t many places where one can dine on chips and salsa and turn around and get a few pounds of crawfish. In true Southeast Texas form, Sombrero also serves the red-shelled crustaceans.

Drivers passing by on Highway 69 will likely notice the large sign advertising the delicacy’s availability.

Herrera said the eatery sold 100 pounds of crawfish on Wednesday and had to order approximately 280 pounds for Friday.

“People love the crawfish here,” Herrera said. “It is always something people are wanting.”

Customers can also find any number of Tex-Mex favorites from fajitas, quesadillas and nachos to various tacos and burritos.

Happy hour is from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. each day.

Sombrero Mexican Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday – Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday – Saturday.