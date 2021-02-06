Few details known following kidnapping of female in Port Arthur

Port Arthur Police said on Friday it was a call from a third party that alerted them that a woman was being abducted Thursday afternoon, PAPD Det. Sadie Guedry said

Police received the information of the aggravated kidnapping approximately 1 p.m. Thursday in a wooded area north of Texas 73 in the 3600 block.

After a brief search, the female was located and immediately taken to a local hospital.

Police are not saying who conducted the search or if a K9 was used to aid in discovering the individual. Neither are they releasing her age or hometown, and it is unknown if she is still in the hospital.

Police are also not saying if any arrests have been made or if they have a person of interest in the case.

Not further information is being released at this time by police, Guedry said.